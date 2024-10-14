Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 369.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.21. The stock had a trading volume of 239,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,856. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

