Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 154280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0654 dividend. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
About Spark New Zealand
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
