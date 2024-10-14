SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 346,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,066,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.