SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.