SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.1% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDY traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $578.28. The company had a trading volume of 142,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,101. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $578.49.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.