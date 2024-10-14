SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $139.65. The company had a trading volume of 456,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,851. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $124.12 and a 12-month high of $162.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

