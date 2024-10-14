Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Spectris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Spectris Price Performance
Spectris Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
