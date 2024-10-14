Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,150. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.53. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.87 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

