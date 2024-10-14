Stablepoint Partners LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.72. 161,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,836,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

