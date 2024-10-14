Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $15,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $11,368,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,274,000 after buying an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

