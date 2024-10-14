Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.0% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,581,000 after buying an additional 13,201,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 43.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $78,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,527,520. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

