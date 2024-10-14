Stablepoint Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.86. 94,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,899. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

