Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.66. 677,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average is $209.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

