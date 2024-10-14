Stablepoint Partners LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.89. 415,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,985,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.