STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,237,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,560,000 after buying an additional 176,332 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 167,532 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,552,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,052,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,776,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,045,000 after purchasing an additional 115,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of STAG opened at $37.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.31%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

