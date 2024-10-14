Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.