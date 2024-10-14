Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 42.7% in September

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Standard Bank Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.00. 22,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

Standard Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Standard Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers transactional accounts and digital banking platforms; personal and business lending solutions to enhance cash flow; finance for buying, building, and maintaining home; foreign exchange services; trusts and third-party administration accounts; workplace solutions, such as payroll and HR, financial planning, and employer value banking; merchant solutions, including point-of-sale, ecommerce, digital payments, payment processing, and small business support; and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.