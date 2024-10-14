Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 288,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48.7 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of SCBFF remained flat at $10.25 on Monday. 29 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,295. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.75. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $11.03.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts expect that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Chartered Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

