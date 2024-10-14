Status Achieves Market Cap of $96.57 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Status has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $96.57 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,752.21 or 0.99825840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007381 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,908,417,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,908,417,364.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02424025 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,751,864.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.