Status Market Capitalization Tops $96.92 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.92 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00008067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00014054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,317.28 or 1.00189332 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,908,417,364 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,908,417,364.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02424025 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $5,751,864.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

