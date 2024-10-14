Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.92 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $87.94 million and $19.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,804,979 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.