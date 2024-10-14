Steem (STEEM) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $86.87 million and approximately $17.28 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00235466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,783,435 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

