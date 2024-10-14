Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Sells 615 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,443 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

