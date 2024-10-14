Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the quarter. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stellantis by 39.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 60,177 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stellantis by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 489,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLA. Barclays cut Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STLA opened at $13.01 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

