Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 129,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,254. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

