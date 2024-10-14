Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Stellus Capital Investment Price Performance

SCM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.05. 129,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,254. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $365.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 28.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

