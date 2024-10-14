STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

SNVVF remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

