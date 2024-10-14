STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.7 days.
STEP Energy Services Stock Performance
SNVVF remained flat at $2.76 during trading hours on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56.
STEP Energy Services Company Profile
