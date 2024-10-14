Stephens Raises Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target to $28.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $715,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

