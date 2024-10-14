Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.84. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

