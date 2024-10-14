Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for October 14th (AGI, BAH, BK, DAKT, HLF, IQV, LPCN, OLLI, PEB, PEGA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 14th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Alamos Gold Inc alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.