Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,146 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 2,106 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,724. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

