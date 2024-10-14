StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 0.5 %

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

