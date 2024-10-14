StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DBD opened at $45.92 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 226.25% and a net margin of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $939.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,551.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.34 per share, with a total value of $41,074.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 1,150 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $46,667.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at $984,551.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $141,935 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

