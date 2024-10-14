StockNews.com Lowers G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.3 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.19.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,030,524.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

