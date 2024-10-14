StockNews.com Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NYSE TAL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.88. 6,502,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,259. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,088.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,429,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,476,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,493,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

