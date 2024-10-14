sudeng Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. sudeng has a total market cap of $114.79 million and approximately $43.48 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sudeng alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00258575 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01192623 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $40,195,576.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sudeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sudeng and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.