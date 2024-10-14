sudeng Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One sudeng token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sudeng has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a market cap of $113.29 million and approximately $43.32 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00258322 BTC.

sudeng Profile

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01192623 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $40,195,576.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

