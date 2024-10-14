Sui Price Up 6.9% This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003396 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sui has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 2.24065095 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 353 active market(s) with $1,190,808,521.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

