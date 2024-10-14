Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 28,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,190,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $632.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

