Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Insider Sells £960,000 in Stock

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) insider Sandeep Chadha sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £960,000 ($1,256,380.05).

Supreme Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Supreme stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.86. The company has a market capitalization of £188.88 million, a P/E ratio of 916.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Supreme Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.70 ($2.74).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

