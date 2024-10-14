Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00), with a volume of 76867383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.
