Synapse Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $104.59 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,189,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

