T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $632.56 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

