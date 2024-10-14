Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.27. 3,327,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,279,079. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

