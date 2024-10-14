Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.25 and last traded at $192.50. Approximately 4,041,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 15,282,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 495,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after acquiring an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

