Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.72 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 11844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

