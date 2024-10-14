Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 42.5% in September

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLSNY

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $6.14 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 307.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.