Tellor Price Up 2% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Tellor token can now be bought for $65.30 or 0.00100691 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $171.07 million and approximately $20.02 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tellor Token Profile

Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,685,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,619,949 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

