TerraClassicUSD Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.69 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $125.69 million and $10.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00044586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,475,588 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,167,253 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

