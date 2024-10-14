TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $124.62 million and $9.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00045122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000096 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,485,805 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,179,237 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.