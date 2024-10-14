Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 52.6% in September

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TCBS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.01.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.92%.

In related news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares in the company, valued at $148,761.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $209,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,779.42. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company's stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

