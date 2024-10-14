Texas Instruments’ (TXN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $206.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

